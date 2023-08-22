Why The Blind Side’s Narrative Fell Apart
Inside the gap between reality and the “feel-good” film.
Episode Notes
Last week, retired NFL lineman Michael Oher sued the Tuohy family and revealed a gulf between real life and how he and the family were portrayed in 2009’s The Blind Side.
Guest: Santul Nerkar, reporter on sports and business for the New York Times.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther.