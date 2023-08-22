What Next

Why The Blind Side’s Narrative Fell Apart

Inside the gap between reality and the “feel-good” film.

Last week, retired NFL lineman Michael Oher sued the Tuohy family and revealed a gulf between real life and how he and the family were portrayed in 2009’s The Blind Side.

Guest: Santul Nerkar, reporter on sports and business for the New York Times.

Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Yasmeen Khan is an audio journalist. She was host and managing editor of the parenting podcast Childproof, a senior reporter for the show More Than a Feeling, and a longtime news reporter for WNYC Radio.