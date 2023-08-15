What Next

The Trials of Hunter Biden

Searching for straight answers in the legal turmoil that surrounds the president’s son.

Episode Notes

Earlier this summer, it looked like Hunter Biden’s legal team had reached a plea deal. But last week, the Justice Department announced a special counsel was being appointed to his case. What happened in between? Is the president’s son getting singled out—or special treatment?

Guest: Ankush Khardori, attorney and a former federal prosecutor in the US Justice Department.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

