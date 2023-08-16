Fani Willis Takes on Trump
How bluster became a criminal conspiracy to disenfranchise Black voters.
Episode Notes
The fourth shoe dropped this week, when Fulton County DA Fani Willis announced Donald Trump’s latest indictment, charging the former president, along with 18 others, for engaging in a sprawling criminal conspiracy to disenfranchise Georgia voters. Trump has been responding by lashing out against Willis and voters in Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee.
Guest: Rick Hasan, professor of law at UCLA and director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther.