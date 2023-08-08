Judges on the Trump Trials
How Judges Aileen Cannon and Tanya Chutkan will preside.
Episode Notes
Who are the judges presiding over Donald Trump’s trials and what can the prosecution—and defense—expect, based on what’s happened already?
Guest: Mark Joseph Stern, senior writer covering courts and the law for Slate Magazine
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther.