After the Strike

Winning a new contract was the end of the strike. The fight is still ongoing.

In December, University of California graduate students went on strike for six weeks. It was the largest higher education strike in U.S. history. But even after the new contract was signed and the strikers were back at work, they found the fight didn’t stop.

Guest: Peter Lucas, a writer covering labor and politics.

Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther.

