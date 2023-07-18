How Hollywood Shot Itself in the Foot
The paltry wages of the streaming economy made these strikes inevitable.
Episode Notes
Actor Lea DeLaria knew Orange is the New Black was a hit. But Netflix made sure their paychecks didn’t reflect it. Fast forward ten years and this business model is the norm for nearly all working American actors.
So now, the actors are joining the writers on strike, something that hasn’t happened in Hollywood since 1960, when television was the new, upstart technology. Today the double strike is about streaming services and artificial intelligence.
Guests:
Alissa Wilkinson, Vox senior correspondent covering film and television.
Lea DeLaria, comedian and an actor best known for playing Big Boo on Orange is the New Black.
