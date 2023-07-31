What Next

Congress Wants to Know: Do Aliens Exist?

Three officials say UFOs aren’t just real; in the military, they’re an open secret.

Episode Notes

In a recent public hearing, three government officials told Congress that not only are “unidentified anomalous phenomena” real, they’re a major national security concern. But one witness took his testimony even further, claiming the government possesses materials of “non-human origin.” How much do we really know about UAPs – or, as they’re more commonly known, UFOs? And now that Congress is involved, are we about to learn a whole lot more?

Guest: Garrett Graff, contributor at WIRED magazine; author of the forthcoming book, “UFO: The Inside Story of the US Government’s Search for Alien Life Here—and Out There”

