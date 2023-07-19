What Next

The Indefensible Defense Bill

The National Defense Authorization Act has been drafted into the culture wars.

Even with Congress famously gridlocked, it reliably passes the National Defense Authorization Act. But this year, hardline conservative Republicans in the House of Representatives added amendment after amendment that were less concerned with national defense and more in line with their own culture war grievances.

How can a government function when even the simple things become impossible?

Guest: Melanie Zanona, Capitol Hill reporter at CNN

