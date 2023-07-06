Is Biden to Blame for the Student Debt Mess?
The administration chose speed over sound, legal footing—and got burned.
Episode Notes
The Biden administration’s plan to forgive federal student loan debt has been stalled, perhaps indefinitely, by the Supreme Court’s decision in Biden v. Nebraska.
Was their plan to help borrowers always doomed, or was there another way? And after the Roberts court delivered such a broad-sweeping decision, what options does Biden have left?
Guest: Jed Shugerman, professor at Boston University School of Law.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther, with help from Jared Downing.