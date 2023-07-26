What Next

Has Netanyahu Lost Control?

From progressive protesters to far-right politicos, Israel’s Prime Minister no longer has his hands on the wheel.

This week, Israel’s far-right coalition government voted to strip the Supreme Court of the power to overturn “unreasonable” government actions and appointments. Protesters and experts alike worry it’s the first step in a broader push towards gutting the judiciary altogether. Is Israel on the brink of authoritarianism?

Guest: Yair Rosenberg, staff writer at The Atlantic, author of its “Deep Shtetl” newsletter

Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, Madeline Ducharme and Rob Gunther.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary Harris is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast. She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.