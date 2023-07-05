Beyond Biden vs. Trump
How a third party—or a fourth or a sixth—could be more than just a spoiler.
Episode Notes
America’s winner-take-all electoral system casts third-party candidates as spoilers—but what would it take to open the door to not just a third party, but a fourth or more?
Guest: Lee Drutman, senior fellow in the Political Reform program at New America, author of Breaking the Two-Party Doom Loop.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther, with help from Laura Spencer and Jared Downing.