Can Moms for Liberty Swing an Election?
Their conference drew both protestors and presidential candidates—but what’s the endgame for these moms?
Moms for Liberty call themselves a “parent’s rights group,” but the Southern Poverty Law Center calls them an “anti-government extremist” group. Even if they don’t all have kids, these “moms” do have goals for the future of education in America—and quite a bit of clout.
Guest: Kiera Butler, senior editor at Mother Jones reporting on how purveyors of disinformation target online communities of women.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther.