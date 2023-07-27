Jason Aldean’s “Dog-Whistle Anthem”
How “Try That in a Small Town” outraged the left, tickled the right – and shot up the charts.
Episode Notes
Country music’s Jason Aldean has been around for years. But he didn’t crack the Billboard Top 5 until he released “Try That in a Small Town” – a controversial hit that portrays American city living as a gauntlet of violence and crime. CMT pulled down the song’s video, which featured Aldean singing at a former lynching site. But “Try That” is more popular than ever. Why? And what does its ubiquity say about modern country music?
Guest: Jason Lipshutz, senior director of music at Billboard
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, Madeline Ducharme and Rob Gunther.