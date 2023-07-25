How Far Will Texas Go?
The Justice Department plans to sue Texas over a recent escalation at the border. Governor Abbott says - “see you in court.”
Episode Notes
The Justice Department just sued the state of Texas over a floating barrier in the Rio Grande. It’s also investigating accusations from a state trooper that agents were told to push a group of migrants - including children - back into the water. What is happening at the southern border? And how did it get so dire?
Guest: Ben Wermund, Washington correspondent for the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, Madeline Ducharme and Rob Gunther.