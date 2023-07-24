Climate Change Goes to Court
Can we sue our way out of the climate crisis?
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
Episode Notes
Around the United States and around the world, people are suing their governments and governments are suing fossil fuel companies over the changing climate—revealing what they knew and when they knew it. But even if these lawsuits succeed, what difference can they make for a problem with a literal global scale?
Guest: Dharna Noor, fossil fuels and climate reporter at The Guardian.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther.