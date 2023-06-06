Can the Feds Lower Your Rent?
The housing crisis is a nationwide, local problem.
Episode Notes
Housing prices have skyrocketed, from the usual hot spots in New York and San Francisco, out to the until-recently-affordable places like Boise, Idaho and Charlotte, North Carolina.
Sen. Brian Schatz proposed an $85 million program to entice cities and suburbs to enact “fair housing policies,” but is that enough to address a nationwide problem?
Guest: Henry Grabar, Slate writer and author of Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World.
