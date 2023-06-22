What Next

Is Planned Parenthood Stepping Up?

A year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, we ask the head of the nation's largest abortion provider – now what?

Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the end of Roe – a historic decision that’s led to long lines, clinic closures, and a flood of abortion bans across the country. Planned Parenthood has always been in the political crosshairs… but now, their role is arguably more important than ever. What does America’s largest abortion provider look like in the post-Roe era? We sit down with its CEO to find out.

Guest: Alexis McGill Johnson, CEO of Planned Parenthood

Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, Madeline Ducharme and Rob Gunther.

