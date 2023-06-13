How This Trump Trial Is Different
The making of a federal case.
Episode Notes
Donald Trump heads back to court, facing federal charges over the handling of sensitive documents after his presidential term ended. While the indictment looks bad for Trump, and he lost two lawyers from his team on Friday, there are silver linings for the ex-president.
Guest: Ankush Khardori, attorney and a former federal prosecutor in the U.S. Justice Department.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther.