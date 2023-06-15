After They Testified: The Rabbi Leading an Interfaith Fight for Trans Rights
A religious community in Missouri steps up to defend their trans neighbors—and family.
Episode Notes
Red-state resident, religious, and proud of his trans son, a Missouri rabbi has testified more times than he can count in front of the state government over the years, and is both dispirited and confused by the changes he’s seeing in his state lawmakers—from attitudes towards anti-Semitism, to the disappearance of business-focused Republicans who care if anti-trans legislation is going to cost the state millions.
This is the third installment in What Next’s Pride Month series. “After They Testified” is about the Americans who’ve shown up in the last year to speak out against anti-queer legislation, how it felt to do so, and what came next.
Guest: Rabbi Daniel Bogard, from Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis, Missouri.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther.