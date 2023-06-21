Why There’s a Cop at Your Kid’s School
A new Texas law requires every public school to have an armed officer on campus. But will they really prevent school shootings?
Episode Notes
It’s been one year since the Uvalde school shooting – and while Texas hasn’t passed any gun control legislation, it has passed a measure aimed at “hardening schools.” Last week, Governor Greg Abbott signed HB-3 into law, requiring every public school to have an armed officer on campus. The legislation comes even as a former sheriff’s deputy is on trial in Florida for failing to protect students when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Do school safety officers stop school shootings? And if they don’t – what do they do instead?
Guest: Anya Kamenetz, education reporter and author of The Stolen Year: How Covid Changed Children’s Lives, And Where We Go Now.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, Madeline Ducharme and Rob Gunther.