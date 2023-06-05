What Next

Do Work Requirements Work?

The debt ceiling deal will make getting government benefits harder for a growing, vulnerable population.

Episode Notes

Last week, Congress finally passed a debt ceiling deal. Part of that deal included expanding the work requirements for government assistance programs like SNAP, specifically for people ages 50 to 54.

Where did the idea of work requirements come from? And do work requirements actually help keep people in the workforce?

Guest: Pamela Herd, professor of public policy at Georgetown University and co-author of Administrative Burden: Policymaking by Other Means.

Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther.

