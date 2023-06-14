The Culture Wars Curriculum
How the rhetoric of Christian homeschooling has taken over conservative politics.
Episode Notes
Homeschooling is more popular than ever — and for decades, it’s been seen as a haven by a movement of conservative Christians. But isolating children from the world doesn’t just mean tribalism and fear of “government schools” — the lack of regulation can also lead to abuse. We talk to one former home school student about the conservative Christian world that raised him, and how some of its tenets have now gone mainstream.
Guests:
Peter Jamison, enterprise reporter with the Washington Post.
Aaron Bealls, former homeschooler and public-school parent in Loudoun County, Virginia
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther.