How Erdogan Stays in Power
What the Turkish president’s history tells us about the upcoming run-off election.
Episode Notes
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has run Turkey in some capacity for 20 years. Even after his government’s slow, incompetent response to an earthquake and an ongoing economic crisis, the presidential election is heading to a run-off in two weeks. How does Erdogan keep hanging on? And could he finally be unseated?
Guest: Suzy Hansen, author of Notes on a Foreign Country: An American Abroad in a Post-American World
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther, with help from Laura Spencer.