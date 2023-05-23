The Navajo Fight for Water
As states struggle to divvy up the Colorado River, the federal government has another obligation to fulfill.
Episode Notes
The Supreme Court is currently hearing a case that will determine whether or not the government is obligated to ensure water access for Native American tribes. The arguments in the case, Arizona v. Navajo Nation, hinge upon whether or not the government has violated past treaties with the tribe by not providing adequate water.
Guest: Heather Tanana, assistant professor of law at the University of Utah and citizen of the Navajo Nation.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther.