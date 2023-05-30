Covering the Supreme Court
The press has to see the Roberts court for the political body it is—and report accordingly.
Episode Notes
Right-wing activists have been waiting for a Supreme Court like this one, willing to hand down unpopular, reactionary opinions on guns, abortion, and voting rights. Meanwhile, the general public’s opinion of the court is cratering, and this year’s docket doesn’t look like it will help.
Guest: Jay Willis, editor-in-chief of Balls and Strikes.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther.