New Sex Abuse Charges Roil the Catholic Church
What the Illinois attorney general’s report says about where the church is now.
Episode Notes
After a long-delayed five-year investigation, the Illinois attorney general Kwame Raoul released the report on sexual abuse in the Illinois Catholic church. Where does this case fit in in the long history of abuse in the Catholic Church? And over two decades after the infamous Boston Globe investigation into the Catholic Church, has anything changed?
Guest: Robert Herguth, investigative reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times, part of the Watchdogs team.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther.