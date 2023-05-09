Why Richard Glossip Has Escaped Execution Nine Times
Inside nearly a decade of delays, stays, and last meals.
Richard Glossip has been on death row for 26 years and stared down nine execution dates. The 1997 killing that sent him to death row has been investigated numerous times and the actual killer—who brutally bludgeoned a motel owner with a baseball bat—has even sought to recant his testimony against Glossip. Over the decades, anti-death penalty activists and a growing number of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have spoken out to save Richard Glossip. But now his case is in the Supreme Court’s hands.
Guests:
Liliana Segura, investigative journalist at The Intercept focused on prisons and harsh sentencing.
Mark Joseph Stern, Slate senior writer covering courts and the law.
