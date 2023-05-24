Republicans’ Stealth Plan to Ban Abortions
How a 150-year-old law could give anti-abortion activists the win they’re still chasing.
Episode Notes
A national ban on abortion remains so unpopular that even Republican presidential candidates won’t commit to one. However, a law from the 1870s, depending on how it’s interpreted and enforced, could ban both abortion pills and the procedure across America.
Guest: Mary Ziegler, law professor at UC Davis and author of Roe: The History of a National Obsession.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther.