How the Next Pandemic Starts
If we keep encroaching on wild animals’ habitats, we’ll catch what they’re catching.
Episode Notes
Bats have been linked to a “greatest hits” list of infectious diseases—not just COVID-19, but SARS, Marburg, and even ebola. And now, 1.8 billion people are living in “jump zones” where the next viral spillover may occur.
Guest: Ryan McNeill, London-based deputy editor for the Reuters global data-journalism team.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther.