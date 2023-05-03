What Next

America’s Rich History of Gun Control

How “originalist” arguments against gun control distort actual history.

Episode Notes

When the Supreme Court struck down New York’s concealed carry law last year, it set a precedent that gun control laws should be judged against “historical tradition.” But judged against actual American history, it’s the on-going repeal of gun control laws that’s an anomaly.

Guest: Robert J Spitzer, professor emeritus at SUNY Cortland, author of The Gun Dilemma.

Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Jared Downing and Laura Spencer.

The problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling. It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.

  • Mary C. Curtis is a columnist at Roll Call and host of its Equal Time podcast.