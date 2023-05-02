What Next

What E. Jean Carroll Is Fighting For

And how Donald Trump’s defense team is trying to sway the jury.

Author E. Jean Carroll has accused Donald Trump of raping her in a dressing room in the mid-1990s—and she’s suing him for battery and for defamation in response to his claims that she’s lying and “mentally sick.” The trial began on Tuesday, April 25th, in federal court in Manhattan.

What’s at stake in this latest trial against the former president?

Guest: Christina Cauterucci, Slate senior writer and host of Outward.

Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, Rob Gunther and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Laura Spencer.

