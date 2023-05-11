What Next

Debt Ceiling Dinner Theater

Why does America have to keep having this fight?

Episode Notes

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced that June 1 is the “drop dead date” by which the American government has to either raise the debt ceiling or run out of money to pay its obligations. Can President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy come to an agreement that will mollify their bases and keep the government working? And why does it feel like we have to go through this ritual every couple of years?

Guest: Jordan Weissmann, Washington editor at Semafor.

