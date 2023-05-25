DeSantis Makes It Official
He’s got a proven track record winning both elections and battles in the culture war. He just isn’t Donald Trump.
Episode Notes
The Florida governor has finally officially entered the Republican presidential primary. With electoral wins and culture war conflicts under his belt, does Ron DeSantis actually have a chance at beating Donald Trump?
Guest: Molly Ball, Time magazine’s national political correspondent.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Madeline Ducharme, Anna Phillips, Paige Osburn, and Rob Gunther.