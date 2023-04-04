What Next

Wisconsin’s High-Stakes Supreme Court Race

How a down-ballot race could swing abortion rights, the House majority - even the 2024 presidential contest.

Episode Notes

In Wisconsin, the state Supreme Court election is breaking records when it comes to campaign spending on a judicial race. With abortion rights for Wisconsinites, their state’s electoral geography, and potentially the fate of the 2024 presidential election on the line, that big ticket spending makes sense. But will it make a difference in who gets the seat?

Guest: Mark Joseph Stern, senior staff writer for Slate.

