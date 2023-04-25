Beyond Stand Your Ground
How “self-defense” laws create a shoot-first mentality.
Episode Notes
“Stand Your Ground” laws have expanded across the country over the past 20 years, allowing people to use deadly force even when they could safely retreat from a perceived threat. But when someone shoots a person standing on their porch, or as they turn around in a driveway, or in a crowd, the claim that these laws exist for self-defense doesn’t seem to wash.
Guest: Tamara Lave, professor of criminal law at the University of Miami and a former public defender.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, Rob Gunther and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Laura Spencer.