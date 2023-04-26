The Ballad of Tucker Carlson
How Fox’s most popular host followed his audience - until he was fired.
Episode Notes
Tucker Carlson has now completed the holy trinity of cable TV news: joining — and leaving — MSNBC, CNN, and now Fox News. Why did Fox oust him so abruptly? And how did he create a feedback loop that made Fox millions — and changed American politics forever?
Guest: Nicole Hemmer, Director of the Rogers Center for the Study of the Presidency at Vanderbilt University.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, Rob Gunther and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Laura Spencer.