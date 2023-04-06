How Scared Should Trump Be?

What Next

Is the Manhattan DA’s case against Donald Trump something he can wriggle out of, or is the former president in real legal trouble this time? Some are already dismissing Alvin Bragg’s investigation as weak and small potatoes. But others are more optimistic. What’s the case for indicting - on these charges?

Guest: Norm Eisen, senior fellow at Brookings Governance, CNN legal analyst.

