Trump Heads to Court
After a history-making indictment, the nation turns its attention to a Manhattan courtroom.
In a history-making move, a grand jury voted to indict a former president. We’ll have more answers about the details of the charges after Donald Trump’s Tuesday arraignment, but what this means for the GOP nomination, the 2024 race, and for future presidents in politically-hostile states is still up in the air.
Guest: Ankush Khardori, former federal prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Justice.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Laura Spencer.