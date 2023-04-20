So Fox News, What Did We Learn?
With an audience this big—and fiercely loyal—who needs the truth?
Just as the defamation trial was set to begin, Fox News settled with Dominion Voting Systems at a cost of $787.5 million. While not nearly as expensive as a Rupert Murdoch divorce, surely the settlement and the airing of their texts and emails has taught them something valuable—right?
Guest: Justin Peters, Slate correspondent.
