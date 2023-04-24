Why Evan Gershkovich Went to Russia

What Next

Evan Gershkovich is the first foreign journalist arrested in Russia as a spy since the Cold War. When the war in Ukraine began, Evan - like most journalists - left the country. But then, he went back. Why?

Guest:  Drew Hinshaw, senior reporter at the Wall Street Journal

Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, Rob Gunther and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Laura Spencer.

