Why Evan Gershkovich Went to Russia
His latest appeal was rejected. What happens now?
Episode Notes
Evan Gershkovich is the first foreign journalist arrested in Russia as a spy since the Cold War. When the war in Ukraine began, Evan - like most journalists - left the country. But then, he went back. Why?
Guest: Drew Hinshaw, senior reporter at the Wall Street Journal
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, Rob Gunther and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Laura Spencer.