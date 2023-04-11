What Next

Tennessee’s House Divided

Days of public protest, open shouting from the Rotunda, and expulsions that broke on color lines.

Episode Notes

The Tennessee House, which has a Republican supermajority, voted last week on motions to expel three Democratic members for “disorderly behavior” after they led protest chants from the floor of the chamber.

Two Black lawmakers, Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson—both in their late 20s and new to the House this session—were ousted. The motion to boot the other Rep. Gloria Johnson, who’s white, failed by one vote.

Guest: Melissa Brown, state politics reporter for The Tennessean.

Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Jared Downing and Laura Spencer.

Host

  • Mary C. Curtis is a columnist at Roll Call and host of its Equal Time podcast.