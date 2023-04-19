Dianne Feinstein’s Last Stand
Can the Democrats afford to let the California senator finish her term?
Episode Notes
The 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein has stated she plans to retire at the end of her term, but her health-related absences have stymied the Democrats’ ability to confirm judges—one of the few things the party can actually do in a divided government.
Guest: Joe Garofoli, senior political writer at the San Francisco Chronicle, covering national and state politics.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Laura Spencer.