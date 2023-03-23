What Next

Why Biden Broke His Promise on Drilling

The Willow Project from ConocoPhillips may be one of the last of its kind—but environmental advocates still worry about its impact on the Arctic.

Episode Notes

Despite his campaign promises, President Biden has signed off on the Willow Project, an $8 billion plan to extract 600 million barrels of oil from public lands in Alaska. But how useful might this 30-year project be with the country continually prioritizing electric energy?

Guest: Ben Lefebvre, energy reporter at Politico. 

Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Laura Spencer.

