Why Israelis Are Protesting

What started as judicial reform could cost Netanyahu his coalition.

Israel ground to a halt on Monday after a series of massive protests against planned judicial reforms. Though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the reforms will be delayed, getting them passed is a top priority for his far-right coalition government. How can the government—and country—move forward?

Guest: Dahlia Scheindlin,  international political and strategic consultant and fellow at Century International in Tel Aviv.

