Why Israelis Are Protesting
What started as judicial reform could cost Netanyahu his coalition.
Episode Notes
Israel ground to a halt on Monday after a series of massive protests against planned judicial reforms. Though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the reforms will be delayed, getting them passed is a top priority for his far-right coalition government. How can the government—and country—move forward?
Guest: Dahlia Scheindlin, international political and strategic consultant and fellow at Century International in Tel Aviv.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Laura Spencer.