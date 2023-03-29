March Madness Comes to Capitol Hill
College sports still has a money problem.
Episode Notes
Two years ago, the NCAA changed their rules to allow college athletes to make money from their “name, image and likeness.” It was a stop-gap measure at best, and some folks even want to see athletes gain employee status. But, the NCAA has taken to Capitol Hill today to try to prevent just that.
Guest: Dan Murphy, staff writer at ESPN and author of Start By Believing.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Laura Spencer.