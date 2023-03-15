Why Silicon Valley Bank Collapsed
There’s plenty of blame to go around—and Congress should get its share.
The downfall of Silicon Valley Bank marks the second largest bank collapse in American history.
Why and how did SVBgo under? Where were the regulators? And how do we stop this from happening again?
Guest: Annie Lowery, staff writer at The Atlantic and the author of Give People Money.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Jared Downing and Laura Spencer.