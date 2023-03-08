What Next

Why Child Labor Is an Immigration Issue

Hillary Scholten, a freshman House representative sees this exploitation as yet another reason for urgent, comprehensive reform.

Episode Notes

The New York Times published an exposé on immigrant children illegally employed to do dangerous jobs across the country. To one U.S. representative, it’s not just a labor issue; it’s symptomatic of the larger problems in the immigration system. Fixing it, then, will require once again taking up the fight to overhaul immigration.

Guest: Rep. Hillary Scholten, U.S. representative from Michigan’s 3rd congressional district.

Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Jared Downing and Laura Spencer.

