Why Insulin Prices Keep Rising

It’s gotten so bad, more than a million Americans have had to ration their intake.

It’s a rare bi-partisan point of agreement: the price of insulin is too high—and it’s still rising. With the stakes literally life-or-death for millions of Americans, what can be done?

Guest: Bram Sable-Smith, Midwest correspondent for Kaiser Health News.

