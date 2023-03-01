Why Insulin Prices Keep Rising
It’s gotten so bad, more than a million Americans have had to ration their intake.
It’s a rare bi-partisan point of agreement: the price of insulin is too high—and it’s still rising. With the stakes literally life-or-death for millions of Americans, what can be done?
Guest: Bram Sable-Smith, Midwest correspondent for Kaiser Health News.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Jared Downing and Laura Spencer.