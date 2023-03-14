How Anti-Trans Legislation Cost Rural South Dakota a Doctor
It was already difficult to recruit physicians to rural areas before Gov. Kristi Noem made anti-trans laws her hallmark.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has made anti-trans legislation a trademark of her term, but singling out trans people—and those who provide them medical care—comes at a cost to the state and its residents. It left the tiny rural town of Webster with only one physician.
Guest: Mayson Bedient, a family medicine and gender-affirming care specialist in Fargo, North Dakota
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Jared Downing and Laura Spencer.