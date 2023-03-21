Atlanta’s Battle Over “Cop City”
Protests over the construction of a massive police training center have turned violent—and led to domestic terrorism charges for dozens of “forest defenders.”
The Atlanta Police Foundation’s $90 million police training facility, a mock-urban space with a nightclub, convenience store, and even homes, has drawn the ire of police reform activists, environmentalists, and even advocates for the homeless. The months-long effort by forest-dwelling protesters to prevent the construction of this facility has left an advocate dead, a state trooper shot, 35 individuals facing terrorism charges, and a community divided.
Guest: Madeline Thigpen, criminal justice reporter at Capital B Atlanta.
Podcast production by Elena Schwartz, Paige Osburn, Anna Phillips, and Madeline Ducharme, with help from Laura Spencer.